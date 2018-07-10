Fingerprints link man to robbery

PROVING that your past really does catch up with you, a 20-year-old man was charged by police almost two years after breaking into and robbing a Childers home, after his fingerprints placed him at the crime scene.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Daniel Kenneth Monaghan-Simpson (pictured) initially denied having anything to do with the May 2016 robbery when questioned by police.

But two years later police were able to put Monaghan-Simpson inside the home, and he admitted his role.

Bundaberg police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said between May 5 and May 10 2016, a then 18-year-old Monaghan-Simpson broke into the home with a 16-year-old co-accused and stole a range of items including medals, a handbag and binoculars.

"All 15 rooms in the house had been ransacked,” Sen Const Klaassen told the court.

"Property had been removed from the wardrobes throughout the house.”

Sen Const Klaassen said police spoke to Monaghan-Simpson in the days after the robbery, but he denied he was involved but then in November 2017, his fingerprints were matched to the scene.

Monaghan-Simpson also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing marijuana and one count of possessing drug utensils after police found him with a small amount of the drug earlier this year.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said her client accepted his past had caught up with him, but she submitted he was a young man with a good work ethic who had a job on an avocado farm waiting for him after he healed from a broken collar bone, which he injured in a trail bike accident.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was a credit to Monaghan-Simpson that he had an employer who was willing to take him back after he recovered from his injury.

Monaghan-Simpson was placed on two probation orders - 12 months for the burglary and stealing, and 15 months for the drug offences.

He was also ordered to pay $100 restitution for the damage caused to the house.