STICKY CHICKEN: Rochelle and Brett Dunlea with their brand new food van, Shelly's Shack. Mike Knott BUN191118VAN1
Business

Finger-lickin' sticky chicken for Bundy's nightlife

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
20th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
A NEW food truck is stickin' itself smack bang in the centre of CBD nightlife.

Shelly's Shack owners Rochelle and Brett Dunlea, both 36, have taken their family-favourite sticky chicken to the streets, giving Bundy party-goers a tasty new late-night bite.

Mrs Dunlea told the NewsMail why sticky chicken was the food truck's signature dish.

"I love cooking and my husbands always loved eating,” she said.

"Every time I made the sticky sauce with the sticky chicken I would turn around and it was gone because my kids or my husband had been drinking it.

"I was like 'look if the sauce is that good I'm going to start selling this'.”

Mrs Dunlea said it had been a long process but she was happy with the results of their opening night.

The couple grew up in Bundaberg and said the food truck was a new adventure for them as they hadn't owned a business before.

"Years and years ago when I was 17, my father and I discussed opening up a shop together and he passed about four years ago - life's just too short,” she said.

"My husband and I had done a fair bit of research and we found a place basically on the border of New South Wales and Queensland that builds them.”

You can catch Shelly's food truck travelling around to different events, as well as setting up in front of The Club Hotel every second Friday and Saturday night.

Bundaberg News Mail

