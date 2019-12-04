Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_COUNCIL_RALLY_19APR18
QLD_CP_NEWS_COUNCIL_RALLY_19APR18
News

‘F***ing dog’: Alleged CPAC union attack on inspector

by Pete Martinelli
4th Dec 2019 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION organiser Roland Cummins allegedly launched a vicious, unprovoked verbal attack on an inspector at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre work site, a court has heard.

Robert Duckworth, a Workplace Health and Safety Inspector of 20 years' experience, was left reeling by the alleged close-range spray in April last year, he told Cairns Magistrates Court.

"Mr Cummins took a couple of steps toward me," Mr Duckworth said. "He leaned his face 2-3 inches from my face and he screamed 'you're a f---ing dog, Duckworth!' This was repeated three times."

CFMEU organiser Rolland Cummins.
CFMEU organiser Rolland Cummins.

Roland Cummins, an organiser for the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, has pleaded not guilty to intimidating an inspector.

The alleged incident at Cairns Performing Arts Centre occurred during an inspection of the worksite in which union officials showed Mr Duckworth areas of concern.

These included apparent fragments of asbestos in the CPAC carpark and evacuation plans that were not current with the progress of construction.

The court heard Mr Cummins was worried that workers had not been entered on a register of asbestos exposure.

Mr Duckworth told the court that union officials became "fixated" by the evacuation plans.

"I was attempting to explain that the main priority, not to the exclusion of the diagram, was the signage."

Rally outside the Spence Street Admin Building of Cairns Regional Council by striking council employees in their pursuit of a reasonable wage increase. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Rally outside the Spence Street Admin Building of Cairns Regional Council by striking council employees in their pursuit of a reasonable wage increase. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

He alleged the verbal attack soon followed.

"My first reaction was complete shock," Mr Duckworth said. "I feared for my safety; he appeared to have lost self control."

He described the defendant's face as one "of anger, aggression, hatred".

But counsel for Mr Cummins suggested that Mr Duckworth had become angry at interjections by union officials, and was "disinterested" in Mr Cummins' concerns that workers were exposed to asbestos in the car park.

"I don't recall," Mr Duckworth said. "All items raised were resolved; I did not lose my temper."

The court heard union officials at CPAC were concerned over alleged threats yelled at them when work was stopped due to the asbestos.

The hearing continues.

More Stories

Show More
cfmeu union boss unions workers union

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        premium_icon Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        News A BUREAUCRATIC technicality overlooks Bundaberg’s importance to the agricultural sector.

        Former Camera House owner to run for Division 1

        premium_icon Former Camera House owner to run for Division 1

        News Lettuce farmer throws hat in the ring for council

        Bundaberg TAFE students ready for graduation

        premium_icon Bundaberg TAFE students ready for graduation

        Education BUNDABERG’S TAFE students will have their graduation ceremony this week.

        Victories of Local MPs in 2019

        premium_icon Victories of Local MPs in 2019

        News LEGISLATIVE changes to the disability parking scheme is the political highlight of...