Fines to increase for illegal fishing

RECREATIONAL fishers caught poaching from no-take areas in the Great Barrier Reef will face higher penalties from tomorrow.

Fines have increased from $1800 to $2100.

The hike in fined supports the tough stance the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is taking to protect the reef, adopting a zero-tolerance approach to green zone poaching.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority director Richard Quincey said it was important fishers knew the rules before heading out on the water.

"People who choose to fish in a no-take green zone could receive a $2100 fine or a prosecution,” Mr Quincey said.

"The effects of green zone poaching are cumulative - every fisher who takes fish from a green zone has an impact on the health of the reef.

"We're taking a no-tolerance approach to green zone poaching in light of the recent pressures on the reef - it's crucial we all do our bit to help protect the region.

"We're also using education to help fishers understand the importance of green zones and how they help to replenish the areas open to fishing.”

Green zones make up about a third of the marine park and are designed to help protect and conserve the biodiversity of the ecosystem.

Research shows zoning - which came into effect in 2004 - is making a positive difference to biodiversity with more and bigger fish being found in no-take Marine National Park zones, producing a spill-over effect of fish to areas of the marine park open to fishing.

Free zoning maps are available at www.gbrmpa.gov.au or at bait and tackle shops, visitor information centres and ship chandlers.

Illegal fishing can be reported to 1800 380 048.