Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

Aisling Brennan
29th Sep 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM
TWEED Byron Police are continuing to find people in the region disregarding COVID-19 public health orders.

Officers attended an unauthorised protest in Byron Bay about 11am on September 5.

It's alleged a 45-year-old man failed to move-on as directed by police.

 

 

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a public health order.

Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head
Meanwhile, police were called to Tyagarah Beach after complaints were received about a party taking place around 7.30am on September 27.

Officers from Tweed/Byron attended and located more than 20 people at the party.

Police were told approximately 500 people had attended the party the evening before.

Three people were issued $1000 PINs for failing to comply requirement public health order.

