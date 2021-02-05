FINED: Woman left crash in friend’s car before crews arrived

A woman has been fined after she crashed her car and left the scene before she was found to have a mid-range alcohol reading.

Chu-Yin Chen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to one charge of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection Moore Park Rd and Blackbutt St on October 10 last year.

However, when crews arrived Chen, who was the driver, was nowhere to be found.

The court heard she had left the scene in a friend's car before crews got to the scene.

Paramedics were concerned for the safety and welfare of the driver when they saw the damage to the car.

After police spoke with a witness they managed to get in touch with Chen who told police she was at Moore Park Beach.

Police and QAS went to her so they could check on her and speak with her.

She told police she had not consumed any alcohol since the crash.

Chen was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for observation and a blood sample was taken.

The sample returned a reading equivalent with a BAC of 0.139.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Chen did not have a criminal history.

Chen's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client worked as a small crop picker and was also part owner of backpacker accommodation.

He said Chen had been working all day and hadn't eaten and had a couple of drinks after finishing work.

Mr Messenger said his client had nothing in her history of a similar nature and that she had been living in Australia for the last three years.

He said no one else was injured in the incident.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Chen's plea of guilty as well as the size of the reading.

He also took into account the fact there was a crash involved.

Chen was fined $850 and was disqualified from holding a licence for four months.

A conviction was not recorded.

