Generic photo of an iPhone / smart phone. Picture: iStock
Crime

Fined for sending a selfie

Rhylea Millar
10th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man was charged with breaching a domestic violence order, after he sent a ‘selfie’ because “Jehovah told him to.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and represented himself in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, after he contravened a protection order and made numerous attempts to contact the aggrieved. Between September 25 and October 4, the male defendant breached the order which contains six conditions, when he sent a total of 15 emails and 5 text messages, including a selfie photograph to the victim. The court heard the contents of the correspondence included a number of requests to attend their shared Coral Cove property, obtain his possessions at the residence and asked the aggrieved to reconsider the status of their relationship.

He also told the aggrieved that “Jehovah wanted them to be together.”

The defendant supplied a medical report that confirmed he suffered from a number of complex medical conditions, including bipolar disorder.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he took into consideration that the defendant suffered from a number of medical issues and that none of the messages contained threats, but reiterated the importance of respecting the protection order and the defendant was fined $300.

