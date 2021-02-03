FINED $2K: Teacher drinks tequila, drives, falls out of car

Sarah Jayne Ryan was fined $2000 after she had a BAC reading of 0.300 while being in charge of a vehicle. Photo: File/Generic

A school teacher has learnt a lesson the hard way after a very high alcohol reading left her with a sizeable fine and a lengthy licence disqualification.

Sarah Jayne Ryan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

The court heard police were called to Page St on New Year's Day after a woman had fallen out of a car and onto the road.

When police arrived, paramedics were treating Ryan.

A witness told police they saw the car parked across the road from their house with Ryan sitting inside.

The witness went over to the car and turned it off and took the keys out of the ignition.

When police spoke with Ryan she told them she had consumed an unknown quantity of tequila somewhere in Bundaberg and driven about 100 metres from where she was parked.

Ryan participated in a breath test where she blew a reading of 0.300.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Ryan had like offending in her history but it was "quite dated".

Sgt Klaassen said the reading was "extremely high".

Ryan told the court she was sorry and that it had been a long time since she had last had a drink after having had issues with alcohol in the past.

She said her father was very ill at the moment.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account that Ryan's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity but he couldn't ignore the level of Ryan's blood alcohol reading.

Ryan was fined $2000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 20 months.

A conviction was recorded.

