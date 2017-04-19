27°
'Fine line' when it comes to how we talk about suicide

Eliza Goetze
| 19th Apr 2017 9:38 AM
Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why. Supplied by Netflix.
Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why. Supplied by Netflix. Beth Dubber/Netflix

This article contains discussion of suicide and spoilers for the TV show 13 Reasons Why.

IF THERE are 20 people in your office or classroom, chances are one of them has struggled with suicidal thoughts.

That's the situation according to new Bundaberg mental health service Headspace, who has issued a warning after the airing of popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, which portrays a teenage girl who takes her own life.

The directors of the show have said they created it to start a conversation but Headspace national manager Kristen Douglas said it "exposes viewers to risky suicide content and may lead to a distressing reaction by the viewer particularly if the audience is children and young people”.

Community and youth officer Cristel Simmonds urged anyone with concerns after watching the show - which includes graphic portrayal of the act itself - to call or visit the office on Woongarra St.

"Anyone can come in and talk to us,” she said.

"It's such a fine line between needing to talk about suicide and breaking that stigma, and someone (seeing the show and) thinking it's an option.

"You want people to be aware of the high rate of suicide - it is around one in 20 people.

"If there are 20 people in your office, chances are one of them has struggled with those thoughts.

"But in the same sense, you don't want to publicise it or make it (seem normal).”

The language used to talk about suicide was very important, she said.

"For example, we don't say that someone 'committed' suicide - that was used when people were charged for it.

"We also don't describe an attempt as 'unsuccessful' because that suggests that suicide would be a success.”

A national media initiative, Mindframe, publishes guidelines that forbid media from describing methods of suicide or referring to explicit details of a suicide note.

The guidelines follow research that suggests too much exposure can lead to suicide "contagion” in communities.

13 Reasons Why hinges on 13 tape recordings left behind by the protagonist justifying her decision and her act is depicted in the final episode.

Such depictions of the issue are open to interpretation, Ms Simmonds added, with some people more vulnerable than others.

She urged any young people with concerns about the show or anything in life - "if you're stressed, depressed; (concerned about) bullying, trouble with friends, trouble with parents” - to drop in to Headspace.

"Headspace is all about hopefulness and building resilience,” Ms Simmonds said.

"On site we have mental health nurses, counsellors and psychologists, but we also open it up with music and try and make it a fun place to be.”

You may spot members of the local Headspace youth engagement team in the street promoting the service and talking to schools and youth in the area.

"We want people to know: it's okay to talk about your mental health.”

For crisis support phone Lifeline 24 hours a day on 13 11 14.

Phone Headspace Bundaberg on 4152 3931 or visit the website.

The Headspace centre is open 8.30am-4.30pm, 66 Woongarra St.

If you are aged between 12 to 25 years of age, you can make an appointment by calling Headspace or coming into the centre, and having talk about how we may be able to help you. There is no need for a referral.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  13 reasons why headspace headspace bundaberg mental health suicide

'Fine line' when it comes to how we talk about suicide

