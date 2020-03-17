FINE FEAST: Event caters to food lovers with flavoursome menu

BUNDABERG is often recognised as one of Australia’s best food hubs and now, two popular producers will collaborate in a first-time event for the region.

Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider are uniting with Brisbane Valley Protein to showcase some of Queensland’s best grown foods.

Zoe Young and Josh Phillips from Ohana, first met Duncan Brown from Brisbane Valley Protein at a Trade and Investment Queensland event in Hong Kong.

The trio have remained friends ever since and now they’re teaming up to bring a special event to the region.

“It was last year at the Regional Flavours Festival in Brisbane (while munching on some delicious buttermilk fried quail) that we decided we’d love to partner up and bring the delicious flavours of Brisbane Valley Protein to Bundaberg,” Ms Young said.

“Feast Night at Ohana is going to be four delicious courses of wholesome, tasty food (with) generous portions of homestyle food, with refreshing handcrafted apple ciders and live music.”

The four-course feast will start with salt and pepper quail with Asian noodle salad, followed by grilled quail breast with fresh fig, green beans and rose cider gel.

Final courses will include slow cooked chicken in dry apple cider with mashed potato, onions, kale and baby carrots, followed by slow cooked grass fed brisket with roasted baby sweet potatoes, broccolini, semi-dried tomatoes and braising juices.

Cooked by popular chef, Jason Peppler, accompanying ciders and wines will be available to purchase from Ohana’s bar, with live entertainment performed by local musician Nathan Friedrich.

“Bundaberg has really evolved as a centre for food and produce and I think people love interacting with producers and learning about where their food comes from,” Mr Brown said.

“We are so excited to visit Bundaberg and have the chance to showcase our products in front of people who are passionate about food and delicious boutique beverages to pair each course with.”

Ohana’s Feast Night is on Saturday night, at 6pm and prepaid bookings are essential. Purchase tickets for $65 by phoning 0404 331 280, or online at cheekytikicider.com.au/product-page/ticket-to-feast-night-at-ohana.