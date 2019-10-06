Menu
Gary Bell, from Coffs Harbour, paraglides over Elliott Heads on a beautiful, fine day. Expect more of the same. Picture: Rick Beasley.
News

Fine conditions for public holiday

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
6th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
PERFECT weather conditions have been forecast for the public holiday on Monday, with a strong breeze and higher than average temperatures.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 32C, before a a maximum of 33C on Tuesday.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Kimba Wong said that was six degrees higher than average at this time of year.

Winds of up to 30km/h and dry conditions also meant an increased fire danger, especially on Tuesday.

If the hot weather continued, the bureau might consider releasing a fire weather warning, she said.

Temperature are likely to return to the average later in the week.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 30C on Wednesday, and on Thursday 26C.

There is a low chance of rain.

“The end of next week is probably the best chance (for rain), but it’s a slight chance at the moment,” Ms Wong said.

