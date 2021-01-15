FINDING THE LINE: Hundreds to take field for Bundy Cup

While team nominations for one of Australia's richest touch football knockouts close next week, eager players have wasted no time in securing their team for the 2021 event.

After COVID-19 benched numerous sporting comps last year, what better way to start the year than with the eighth Bundaberg Cup competition.

With $20,000 prize pool, this cup certainly draws a crowd to the region.

Queensland Touch Football's marketing and communications manager Rachael Harpur said 54 teams were currently registered for this year's Bundy Cup, which is an increase on last year's event by about six teams.

She said this was almost an additional 100 people playing in the event.

"With a week to go before registrations close we are expecting a couple more teams to register," she said.

"We have actually had an increase on senior teams this year so that's exciting to see a shift in participation."

"We get a lot of out of town teams, usually about 70 per cent are from out of town.

"People will be travelling from the Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Emerald to name a few locations."

Ms Harpur said with COVID restrictions there would be some changes, but the event would abide by the COVID Safe event checklist so they were confident they would be able to put on the same fun experience the attendees have come to know and love.

With COVID posing issues for international competition, Ms Harpur said there was a focus on growing the sport domestically.

"We have seen an increase in all of our events over the past 4 months that have been able to run in Queensland as people are obviously keen to get back out there and enjoy the sport again," she said.

"We have been very lucky in Queensland that we have been able to get back out playing and running events again."

Team nominations for Bundaberg Cup close next week.

She said the Bundaberg Cup was a great event as it allowed friends and families to play together in a social environment.

"It's a great event for people to get involved in as there aren't many barriers into entering in the event, basically you need a team of about 10 players and referee and then you can enter," Ms Harpur said.

"There is a competitive aspect to the event, especially as there is prize money available but most teams come for a social catch up with friends and family and make a road trip out of it."

Ms Harpur acknowledge their partners of the event, Tourism and Events Queensland, Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Tourism.

Bundaberg Cup will see hundreds take the field on February 6 and 7 at the Greg Duncan Touch Fields, Bundaberg.

Team nominations close Wednesday, January 20.

To find out more about the event or register a team, click here.

