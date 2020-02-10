Finding out the roots to Paradise Dam issues

THE Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry is undertaking an independent investigation and are inviting people with information to come forward.

The commission is hoping to find out the root causes of structural and stability issues identified with Paradise Dam and are encouraging anyone with information that could aid its investigations to contact the commission by March 3.

Commissioner and chairman, John Byrne, said the inquiry is examining what went wrong, why it may have happened, and what can be done to prevent the problems from recurring.

“Anyone who may have relevant information is encouraged to contact the Commission and provide that material, in writing, by March 3,” Mr Byrne said.

“The commission is underway and it’s important that anyone who feels they could have something of interest is encouraged to make that known so it can be followed up appropriately.”

The commission has also released a schedule of hearings and the first witnesses will give evidence in Bundaberg between March 3 and 6.

The commission said to facilitate full participation of witnesses and their legal representatives in the inquiry, additional hearings were planned for Brisbane on March 9 to 13 and March 16 to 20 March.

Hearings are open to the public and will also be live streamed.

More details about the hearings and the inquiry’s terms of reference are available on the Commission’s website at www.paradisedaminquiry.qld.gov.au.