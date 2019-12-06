FINDING HER FEET: Young star excels at two sports

TALENT: Matilda Scheuer has excelled in two sports over the past 12 months. Dancing at TNT Dance studios and in football for the Diggers Football Club. Picture: Mike Knott.

DANCE: For Bundaberg’s Matilda Scheuer, there is one day that stands out from the rest she enjoys the most.

Today, Saturday, is when she cannot only dance but also show off her skills on the football field.

Scheuer might be just five years old but already the young athlete is shining in several sports.

Every Saturday she will have private practice lessons at TNT Dance studios as a ­dancer before putting on her football boots to score lots of goals for Diggers in Football Bundaberg’s under-6 competition.

And her dedication is getting results.

The dancer finished third in the jazz section in the under-6 age group at the Bundaberg Restricted Dance Eisteddfod earlier this year.

The performance was all the more impressive as Scheuer started dancing only 18 months ago and was one of the younger competitors in that age group.

“We started with TNT Dance studio here and loved it,” her mother Melinda said.

“The instructors have all been good.

“She enjoys tap, but only just started, but she’s been doing jazz and the ballet more.”

Scheuer said she practised three times a week before the competition to make sure she was ready.

“It’s fun,” Scheuer said.

“We jump around and dance.

“I’m really happy.”

When it comes to football, the goal is simple for the St Luke’s Anglican School prep student.

“I like getting the ball,” she said.

“And scoring lots of goals.”

But while she is dominating in two sports, a third one might be on the cards.

Young dancer Matilda Scheuer.

Scheuer wants to play another sport even though two keeps her busy.

“I think I’ll let her just go (continue to play both), she ­really enjoys both,” Melinda said.

“She’s asking to play basketball, so I have no idea how I’ll fit that in.

“But she does love her dancing and I think soccer and dancing are quite compatible because both are good for their footwork so I’m happy for her to do both at the moment.”

Her dance coach at TNT Dance studios Joanne Runge said Scheuer was very committed.

“She’s what I would call my little pocket rocket,” she said.

“She’s a joy to teach and so much fun.

“For such a young child she never complained coming in at 8am.

“Her schedule is so full-on.”

Runge added Scheuer had what it takes to be successful.

“Her feet are beautiful,” Runge said.

“If you have nice feet, that is half the battle to be successful.

“We are very excited for next year for what she can do.”

Scheuer is expected to compete in the same level next year at the eisteddfod.

