Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SALE DAY: Former dairy farmer Sandra Kenman was enjoying time with her daughter Lara and grandson Vegas at yesterday's pig and calf sales.
SALE DAY: Former dairy farmer Sandra Kenman was enjoying time with her daughter Lara and grandson Vegas at yesterday's pig and calf sales. Nicole Zurcas
Community

Finding happiness after leaving the dairy industry

Nicole Zurcas
by
13th Sep 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM

AFTER a life of early morning milking, Sandra Kenman and her family made the tough decision to leave the dairy industry behind them.

Mrs Kenman said the move to retirement was the right thing to do for their family.

"We were all under a lot of pressure," she said.

"There's no money in milk."

Life was beginning to move forward as they resettled on an 80ha property in Upper Pilton three years ago.

Moving to the hobby farm, the Kenmans now have a few chooks and friesian calves.

"We take on as much or little as we like, calves when we have the time, there's a lot more freedom," Mrs Kenman said.

Balancing into her new, quieter lifestyle has allowed her to spend more time with her family.

Mrs Kenman made the trip to the Pig and Calf Sales with her daughter Lara Kenman and seven-month-old grandson, Vegas.

They brought with them some chooks to sell, however, Vegas was more interested in the bigger stock.

"He can't take his eyes off the pigs this morning," Ms Kenman said.

"I don't think we can take one of them home with us though."

dairy farmers milk price pig and calf sale saleyards warwick community warwick pig and
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    premium_icon Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    Council News DON'T get caught speeding when multiple locations are reduced to 50km/h next week.

    Wide Bay's tough debut

    premium_icon Wide Bay's tough debut

    Sport Wide Bay debuts in the Lord's Taverners competition

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    News Fireys responded to reports of a fire that destroyed a home

    Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    premium_icon Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    Council News Duffy lodges complaint against Bundaberg councillor

    Local Partners