Find your way in the NDIS

ACCESSING the National Disability Insurance Scheme may at first seem overwhelming, but CentacareCQ has a free and simple solution to help you navigate the process.

CentacareCQ is a local social services organisation offering obligation-free preplanning sessions in Bundaberg for anyone wanting to access support services through the NDIS, or seeking more information about the scheme.

CentacareCQ NDIS Services manager Shari Jackson said preparation was key to getting the right care for your individual needs through the NDIS.

"Our free sessions are all about your goals and aspirations - we work with you to find what supports you need to live the life you want,” she said.

"Preplanning puts your needs in focus and provides you with choice and control in the way your care is delivered now, and in to the future.

"As an approved NDIS service provider, CentacareCQ understands how the scheme is delivered and we can take the stress and uncertainty out of your application process.”

Ms Jackson said, with more than 40 years of care experience in the region, CentacareCQ was able to offer an individualised approach, with advice and information to empower NDIS participants.

CentacareCQ's broad range of services includes support co-ordination, plan management, community transport, self-care assistance, counselling, psychology, group-based social activities, yard maintenance, home modifications, in-home care and community access.

"Our experienced team can discuss all the options available so you can make an informed decision about your care, or the care of your loved ones,” Ms Jackson said.

To ensure a holistic approach, and to improve the support outcomes for the community, CentacareCQ also works with other disability service providers.

"While our organisation delivers a number of key supports through the NDIS, we understand the needs of participants are diverse and we provide referrals to other agencies to provide greater choice for the individual.”

For more information about preplanning services or any NDIS inquiry, call the friendly CentacareCQ Client Contact team on 1300 523 985, or visit centacarecq.com.