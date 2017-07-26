25°
News

Find your way in the NDIS

26th Jul 2017 10:36 AM
INDIVIDUAL APPROACH: CentacareCQ NDIS services manager Shari Jackson
INDIVIDUAL APPROACH: CentacareCQ NDIS services manager Shari Jackson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACCESSING the National Disability Insurance Scheme may at first seem overwhelming, but CentacareCQ has a free and simple solution to help you navigate the process.

CentacareCQ is a local social services organisation offering obligation-free preplanning sessions in Bundaberg for anyone wanting to access support services through the NDIS, or seeking more information about the scheme.

CentacareCQ NDIS Services manager Shari Jackson said preparation was key to getting the right care for your individual needs through the NDIS.

"Our free sessions are all about your goals and aspirations - we work with you to find what supports you need to live the life you want,” she said.

"Preplanning puts your needs in focus and provides you with choice and control in the way your care is delivered now, and in to the future.

"As an approved NDIS service provider, CentacareCQ understands how the scheme is delivered and we can take the stress and uncertainty out of your application process.”

Ms Jackson said, with more than 40 years of care experience in the region, CentacareCQ was able to offer an individualised approach, with advice and information to empower NDIS participants.

CentacareCQ's broad range of services includes support co-ordination, plan management, community transport, self-care assistance, counselling, psychology, group-based social activities, yard maintenance, home modifications, in-home care and community access.

"Our experienced team can discuss all the options available so you can make an informed decision about your care, or the care of your loved ones,” Ms Jackson said.

To ensure a holistic approach, and to improve the support outcomes for the community, CentacareCQ also works with other disability service providers.

"While our organisation delivers a number of key supports through the NDIS, we understand the needs of participants are diverse and we provide referrals to other agencies to provide greater choice for the individual.”

For more information about preplanning services or any NDIS inquiry, call the friendly CentacareCQ Client Contact team on 1300 523 985, or visit centacarecq.com.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  advertising feature bundaberg ndis

Hopes of funding aid down the drain

Hopes of funding aid down the drain

THEY'RE the locals with a passion for road safety, but the team of volunteers at Drivers College are running on fumes.

Free waste vouchers in next rates notices

Two free waste disposal vouchers will be included with half yearly rates notices.

Two free waste disposal vouchers included in next rates notice

LETTER: Where is Christ in Blue Care?

Aged care generic

Letter writer says mum will come home instead

Firies urge residents to shut doors and windows

SMOKE ALERT: Hazard reduction burn at Coonarr today (near Bundaberg).

Smoke alert

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

New fruit and veg stand to pop up

Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from BFVG.

Buy direct from farmers

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY

16 Mahoney Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented country cottage styled home is certainly full of charm. Placed on a nice quiet street overlooking spacious wide opened paddocks, it...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

LARGE OPEN PLAN LIVING WITH RAKED CEILINGS IN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

8/56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property is jam packed with...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.