BETTER HEALTH: Leanne Connors will leads IWC's Tuesday meditation sessions, which include activities such as drumming.
Health

Find your direction with free meditation classes

21st Aug 2019
"ANXIETY stops you from making decisions, and that means you can find yourself leaving them to others to make.”

For Michelle Hodson, who leads one of two free weekly meditation sessions at IWC, the purpose of meditation is to resolve inner anxieties, which can bring a life-changing shift in perspective.

"Meditation keeps me grounded every day, and can help you find direction in your life,” she said.

"It also frees you to manifest your goals. Manifesting is when you have a want or a need and meditate on it, asking for help and opening yourself to the idea of its fruition.”

For Leanne Connors, her Tuesday evening sessions include a guided meditation where participants follow a narrative.

"The mind has something to focus on, which enables it, and the body, to relax,” she said.

Run under the IWC's holistic, whole-of-person model of care, the sessions are open to everyone. Session begins with an intuitive spiritual learning session which can involve activities including drumming, or understanding crystals, cards and moon phases.

Head to the IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex, 184 Barolin St by 11.50am on Thursdays to participate in the sessions led by Michelle, or by 4.45pm on Tuesdays to join Leanne's sessions.

Bookings are not required.

