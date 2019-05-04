Find out what new business is coming to Stockland Bundaberg

MOTORISTS might soon be able to have their car cleaned while they're shopping after Bundaberg Regional Council received a proposal to establish a car wash at Stockland Bundaberg.

A development application was recently lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council to install a hand car-wash facility within the carpark between Woolworths and Takalvan Street.

Council planning and development spokesperson Ross Sommerfeld said the application was requesting minor changes to a development approval issued in July last year.

"Following the completion of detailed designs and requests from the potential tenant the applicant is seeking some modifications to this approval,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The car wash would occupy an under-utilised section of carpark near the Takalvan Street entry and provide drop-off and pick-up car-cleaning services.

"The application proposes to convert 22 car parks into the new business area.

"The applicant says that because the centre has been designed with an excess of car parking this would still leave Stockland with 106 additional parking spaces above what is required within the planning scheme.”

Services offered by the proposed car wash include washing, vacuum and detailing.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Bundaberg Now