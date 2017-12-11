Find out which frogs are in Bundy with new FrogID

FROG KNOWLEDGE: Bundaberg's frog expert David Flack told the NewsMail some frog species were in serious decline.

FROG KNOWLEDGE: Bundaberg's frog expert David Flack told the NewsMail some frog species were in serious decline. Contributed

DID you know there are about 40 species of frogs in the Bundaberg region?

Out those, there are six amphibians found commonly in our suburban backyards.

Now that summer and the Christmas school holidays have began, it is the ideal time for the children to become backyard explorers and learn a thing or two about herpetology.

With help from the Australian Museum, the mobile phone app FrogID can help you tell the croaks apart.

By using the app you can also help with the Australia's first national frog count.

Australian Museum CEO Kim McKay said FrogID was a national citizen science rescue mission that everyone could take part in.

The app is designed to record the sounds, that frogs make, from croaks and chirps to whistles and barks.

The audio is then sent through the app to a frog expert to analysis and identify the species, this data will help map frog populations across Australia and identify areas and species under threat.

Bundaberg's frog expert David Flack told the NewsMail some frog species were in serious decline.

He said the more the app was used. the more the little green, or sometimes brown, guys would survive.

"All frogs have a distinct call," Mr Flack said.

"The best time to hear the frogs is after rain."

Mr Flack said Bundy residents could also make their homes frog friendly by installing a pond or gardens to attract them.

"Frogs live in micro-habitats, in hollows, underground or behind leaves, where they take refuge," Mr Flack said.

"They like tight spots in trees and can be hard to find."

Mr Flack is also the Bundaberg area co-ordinator for the Queensland Frog Society.

He said there were a number of reasons why frogs were on the decline, including feral animals like cats.

It may not be easy being green, as Kermit famously, said, but it is easy to help save frogs by downloading the free FrogID app. Find out more at www.frogid.net.au.