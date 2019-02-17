FIND OUT: The Bundaberg school with the best OP results

OP RESULTS: The class of 2018 at St Luke's Anglican School walk the their way down the traditional guard of honour last year, this year the school has ranked in the top 100 in OP results.

HIGH schools across the state have been ranked by OP results.

And, out of almost 400 schools, only one in Bundaberg made the top 100.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Year 12 Outcomes 2018 report looks at the per cent of OP-eligible students that received an OP between 1 and 5.

Coming in at number 87 was St Luke's Anglican School with 61 students or a total of 78.21 per cent qualifying for an Overall Position.

Out of the 61 OP-eligible students, 15 - 24.59 per cent - received an OP score between 1 and 5.

An OP is a student's position in a state-wide rank order based on their overall achievement in authority subjects.

It indicates how well a student has done in comparison to all other OP-eligible students in Queensland and is used for tertiary entrance purposes only.

Students are placed in one of 25 OP bands from OP 1 (highest) to OP 25 (lowest).

Coming in second locally was Isis District State High School in Childers with a rank of 122.

Isis had 33 OP students or a total of 39.29 per cent of OP students.

Out of this seven students, 21 per cent, received an OP between 1-5.

Placing third in our region and ranking 147 in the state was Shalom College.

Shalom had the highest number of students in the region qualify for an OP with 148 students or 63.79 per cent. Of these, 29 students, or almost 20 per cent, received an OP 1-5.

At number four locally was Bundaberg North State High School, which ranked 219 in Queensland.

Bundaberg Christian College placed at 242 in the list, followed by Kepnock State High School at 252, Bundaberg State High School at 256 and Gin Gin State High School at 356.