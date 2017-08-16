Find out about 10c refund scheme at meeting

CHANGE COMING: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says now is the time to start preparing for next year's changes.

BUNDABERG residents will soon receive a 10-cent refund for handing in plastic containers.

The benefits of the Container Refund Scheme to business and community organisations in Bundaberg will be discussed at a forum on August 28.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the Boomerang Alliance will co-host the community forum about the scheme and plastic bag ban, due to start July 2018.

"It's important for local community groups and businesses to understand how these changes may affect the way they operate and what they can do to prepare to make the most of these opportunities,” Mr Bennett said.

"Now is the time to start preparing for these changes,” he said.

"This forum aims to give people the opportunity to consider the value and potential of their involvement in the Container Refund Scheme, and to jointly discuss and plan arrangements on how local organisations can participate, either individually or in partnership with each other.”

Mr Bennett said the Boomerang Alliance had been instrumental in the design of the scheme and the bag ban, and had a wealth of knowledge to share.

Under the scheme, anyone who returns an empty eligible drink container will get 10c.

Norman Kemp, of A to Z Waste Recycling, urged people to learn more about the scheme.

"The container deposit scheme is a fantastic way for everybody to benefit from recycling,” Mr Kemp said.

"The 10-cent deposit will encourage recycling, especially in children, and will increase awareness of not only the benefit of recycling but of the necessity to do so.”

The forum will be held on Monday, August 28, at Bundaberg State High School, 37A Maryborough St, Bundaberg, at 5.30pm.

To RSVP, phone 4111 5100 or email burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au.