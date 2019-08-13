Menu
The Bundaberg council.
Financial statement on agenda

13th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Regional Council's financial summary as at the end of the 2018-2019 financial year will be discussed at its briefing meeting tomorrow.

The council's delegations register and Christmas holiday close down period will also be on the agenda.

Several items will be discussed behind closed doors including the council's sole supplier agreement with Australasian Performing Right Association and its specialised supplier arrangement with Bolinda Publishing.

The briefing meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the council's chambers, 190 Bourbong St, starting at 9am.

The briefing meeting comes before this month's ordinary meeting, which, for the first time this year, will be held in Gin Gin, at the Youth Centre in Station St, on 20 August, starting at 10am.

