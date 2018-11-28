Menu
The bushfire in central Queensland is threatening homes in Deepwater and Baffle Creek. Picture: AAP Image/QLD Fire and Emergency
News

Financial help available now for Deepwater fire victims

28th Nov 2018 11:23 AM

FINANCIAL assistance is available now to those suffering hardship as a result of the Discovery Coast and Central Queensland bushfires.

Emergency Hardship assistance of $180 per person (up to $900 for a family of five or more) has been made available from midnight last night for people unable to meet their immediate essential needs for temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medication.

Essential Household Contents assistance of $150 per person is also available for people who have lost electricity, gas, water or sewerage for more than five days.

There is also help in the way of an Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Grant to help owner-occupied households reconnect essential services that were damaged by a disaster and Structural Assistance Grants.

For this grant up to $200 towards a safety inspection for each essential service needing reconnection, including electricity, gas, water and sewerage or septic system, and up to $4200 towards repair work is available.

Deepwater fire rolling coverage.
Deepwater fire rolling coverage. Tahlia Stehbens

The Structural Assistance Grant is available as a one-off payment towards the cost of repairs to uninsured, owner-occupied homes to ensure the home is habitable, secure and safe.

As part of these grants up to $10,995 is available for single adults and up to $14,685 for couples and families.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has urged residents who are in need of immediate assistance to call the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit the website, www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

Mr Bennett said it's now more important than ever that the community bands together.

"The conditions are terrifying and emergency services tell us today will be one of the worst days," he said.

"I'm pleading with everyone in the emergency declared area to listen to the authorities.

"Do not take risks. Get out and stay safe."

Income test:

This income test applies for all grants, other than the Emergency Hardship Assistance Grant.

Weekly income must be less than:

Individual: $971 ($50,489 per year)

Couple: $1,342 ($69,804 per year)

Sole parent, one child: $1,343 ($69,852 per year)

Couple, one child: $1,664 ($86,552 per year)

For each additional child add a further $322 per week, for each dependent adult add $371 per week.

