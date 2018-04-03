Finances recover for CQUniversity

GOING STRONG: Vice chancellor Scott Bowman said any good university aimed to run with a surplus, like the one CQU had at the end of 2017.

GOING STRONG: Vice chancellor Scott Bowman said any good university aimed to run with a surplus, like the one CQU had at the end of 2017.

DEBT free and celebrating 25 years in providing higher education for Central Queenslanders, CQUniversity continues to expand.

Bundaberg's campus has 1882 students enrolled this year and the education institution's yearly statement for 2017 was recently published, showings not only was CQU debt free at the end of 2017, it was operating at a $21.5 million surplus.

However, the report said Vocational Education and Training revenue continued to decline in 2017 as the Central Queensland VET market experienced a downturn.

Vice chancellor Scott Bowman said any good university aimed to run with a surplus like the one CQU had at the end of 2017, especially one with a $500 million turnover.

Prof Bowman said it was a far cry from where CQU was seven to eight years ago, operating at a deficit of $10-20 million.

"We worked really hard to turn that around,” he said.

James Cook University in northern Queensland, for comparison, reported a deficit of $4.1 million at the end of 2017. It had operated at a deficit in 2016 and a surplus in 2015.

Prof Bowman said when he started at CQU about 10 years ago, the university was "doing it tough” and that was when the university brought in its Continual Renewal and Improvement Plan.

"Over the next 10 years, CQUniversity will 'Dare to be Different', through a new strategic approach from 2018,” he said.

"We will dare to be different, drawing on our values of engagement and social innovation, leadership, and being a can-do, open, transparent and inclusive organisation to drive positive change, making a difference to all those we serve in Central Queensland and beyond.”