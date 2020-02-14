Finance spokesman objects to candidate’s rate-freeze promise

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s finance portfolio spokesman Steve Cooper has spoken out after scrutinising mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn’s pitch to freeze rate rises for a year.

Cr Cooper said he was not politically motivated to speak against her election policy announced last month, but that he was responding to ratepayers questioning him about the subject.

“Taking $5 million out of the budget, for a zero-rate rise and abolishing the community and environment charge, will have a big impact on service delivery,” Cr Cooper said.

“The surplus exists to provide working capital and a reserve fund for future investment in infrastructure, especially water, sewerage and waste management. If we start raiding the surplus, we’re stealing from the future.”

Cr Cooper said that mayors could not guarantee budget promises, as councillors had to vote for the annual budget.

Cr Blackburn responded by saying, “it’s important to note that Cr Cooper has confirmed that there are available funds for a one-year rates freeze.

“This one-year freeze will enable council to find areas which can be rationalised over time and to listen to the voice of the community.”

In her policy announcement last month, Cr Blackburn also said she wanted to also stop an annual $50 Community and Environment Levy.

She said that if the council took less money than it could allow ratepayers to spend more money on bills or at local businesses. “Council can continue to provide high-standard services, facilities and key infrastructure projects to service the needs of the community without a rate increase and the Community and Environment Levy,” she said.