Finals victory gives Eagles new wings

CHAMPIONS: The successful The Waves reserves side that won the AFL Wide Bay grand final over Brothers Bulldogs on Saturday at Hervey Bay.

CHAMPIONS: The successful The Waves reserves side that won the AFL Wide Bay grand final over Brothers Bulldogs on Saturday at Hervey Bay. Lyn Davis

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves reserves coach Arty Richardson hopes the club can transfer its success to seniors next year.

The Eagles completed the perfect season with a massive win over the Brothers Bulldogs in the AFL Wide Bay reserves grand final.

The side won by 93 points and kept the Dogs scoreless in reply in the 97-4 win.

It was a crushing win fitting of a dominant year for the side.

"They (Dogs) came out strong and threw everything at us,” Richardson said.

"At half time we spoke about a few things and doubled our game score in the premiership quarter (third term).

"To go undefeated was a great achievement, it's a hard thing to do.”

Richardson said the win was led by the back six players in defence.

The side didn't concede a goal in the final seven quarters of the season, which was the preliminary and grand final.

"That was the highlight of the game, the backline stood up so strong,” Richardson said.

"At three quarter time I reckon it was 50/50 in terms of forward entries but they were able to stop the Bulldogs attack.”

The win was also fitting for Richardson who retires from the game after years of playing.

He is joined by Darryn Roche, the current The Waves seniors coach Jeremy Hayhoe and Scott Anderson.

"They've all been around a while, so it was nice for them to go out in the right way,” Richardson said.

"They also work a heap behind the scenes helping the kids, so it was nice for them to gain some rewards.”

Richardson doesn't know what will happen to the side for next year with a lot of players expected to leave or retire.

The coach said he hoped the juniors can take the victory and move on to bigger and better things next season.

"My big hope is that some of the younger generation get to play A-grade and can lead them to a title,” he said.