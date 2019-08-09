FINALS TIME: South Kolan Sharks circling grand final match

CRASHING THROUGH: Simione Butulovo goes over the line for South Kolan.

CRASHING THROUGH: Simione Butulovo goes over the line for South Kolan. Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: There's a fire in the belly of the South Kolan Sharks and they're circling for the Northern Districts Rugby League premiership this weekend.

After having defeated last year's premiers, the Miriam Vale Magpies in the preliminary finals last week, the Sharks will now step on the field against ladder leaders the Avondale Tigers for a chance at a grand final victory.

The Sharks made it to the grand final last year, where they took on Miriam Vale and lost 18-12.

South Kolan coach and Number 15 Andrew Mason said he couldn't be prouder of the effort his team has put in over the past few weeks.

Simione Butulovo looks over his shoulder as he finds space to run to score again for South Kolan. Brian Cassidy

He said for the youngsters on the team, they couldn't believe they had a shot at the premiership and for some of them, this was the first time they have played senior football.

"The young guys are surprising themselves with what they can do on the rugby league field,” he said.

Mason said the enthusiasm the fresh-faced Sharks brought to the game was second-to-none.

He said the work and leadership of Jackson Brown and Darren Broome on the field had them as "young champions in my eyes”.

Brendan Prossliner loses the ball as he is tackled by South Kolans Keanu Broome. Brian Cassidy

Mason said at the beginning of the season it was predicted that Avondale would face off against Miriam Vale in the grand final but that was all the encouragement the Sharks needed.

He said it only instilled a "burning desire” in the team to succeed.

Overwhelmed with the skill of his team, Mason couldn't be disappointed in how far they've come in the competition.

Heading into Sunday's game he said for the Sharks, the quality was there, the only aspect they were missing was the experience going up against the Tigers.

Miriam Vales Cole Crawford gets tackled. Brian Cassidy

Mason said the Tigers were a seasoned team and knew what to bring to a grand final match.

"It should be a good game of football,” he said.

"Anything can happen in a grand final.”

Mason said the team was a family and they were ready to go out on the field and do their best.

Wishing the best for both teams, Mason said he hoped to see a good crowd at the game with Sharks and Tigers supporters coming out of the woodworks.

He is hoping some of the past Shark players will make the trip out to Avondale to support the club vying for the premiership.

The grand final match will kick off at 3pm at the Tegege Football Grounds.

The Slean Cup will start at noon where Gin Gin will take on Miriam Vale.

It will be followed by the Women's League Tag competition grand final with Gin Gin playing Avondale at 1.30pm.

GRAND FINAL: South Kolan Sharks Contributed

Team list:

Coach: Andrew Mason

Team Manager: David Fisher

FAO: Sharon Meek

1. Graham Jones

2. Penisamani Rabenawa

3. Tevita Naikusa

4. Muthuna Jones

5. Iezekiel Waia

6. Darren Broome

7. Jackson Brown

8. Serupelei Natui

9. Cem Rohdmann

10. Mosese Taufaloa

11. Leone Baraki

12. Dustin Roberts

13. Christopher Chapman

14. Keanu Broome

15. Andrew Mason

16. Simione Butulova

17. Latanoa Lapuaho