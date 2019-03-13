Finals spots decided in junior cricket
CRICKET: The Waves, Brothers and YMCA will all have the same number of chances to win in this week's grand finals in Bundaberg junior cricket.
Each cricket side had two teams qualify for in the finals in under-12, U14 and U16 in Saturday's semis.
In U16, Brothers will take on YMCA after their semi against Maryborough was abandoned after four deliveries.
Players were slipping on the pitch, which ending the game before first over was bowled.
Brothers qualified as they finished higher in the regular season.
YMCA survived a close contest against The Waves.
YMCA made 104 in its innings with Benjamin Flor making 24 before The Waves made 100 in reply.
The side will also have a team in the U12A final after beating Norths convincingly.
YMCA made 2/226 before bowling out the opposition for 83. River Felstead (44) and Lachlan Heycox (48) both impressed.
The side will take on The Waves in the final after they chased down Brothers' total of 89 in the semi with seven wickets in hand.
The Waves is also in the U14 final after beating Norths by 26 runs with Kori Pope making 56, the only half century during the weekend.
The side will play Brothers, who defeated Past Highs/Isis by the same margin.
The U12, U14 and U16 finals are on this Saturday.
Full results are below.
Rum City Foods under-12A
Semi-final matches
YMCA v Norths
YMCA
R Felstead44
L Heycox48
L Faint37
J Kelly22
B Fagg24
C Pollitt1
T Maher7
T Baker2
M Perry1
Total:2/226
Bowling: Gear 4-1-22-0, Hamel 4-1-14-0, Pimm 4-0-37-0, Eade 2-0-24-0, Bennett 3-0-26-0, Poulter 4-1-15-1, Chamberlain 3-0-25-0, McKenzie 2-0-25-0, Mather 4-1-10-1
Norths
T Chamberlain7
E Hamel2
J Gear10
J Mather7
L Eade8
R Pimm0
A Poulter14
R McKenzie1
B Bennett12
Total:83
Bowling: Heycox 4-1-14-1, Pollitt 3.2-0-4-1, Perry 3-1-5-0, Kelly 3-0-5-0, Fagg 2-0-4-1, Baker 3-0-18-0, Maher 3-0-9-2, Faint 3-1-6-1, Felstead 3-1-4-1
Brothers Mustangs v The Waves
Brothers Mustangs
R Collin0
H Hirst14
SK Millett20
LJ Kirchner3
SA Millett5
SB Slater1
B Wilson4
KJ Pole10
A Mathiesen9
Total:89
Bowling: Hallett 2-0-5-1, Trebbin 3-0-9-0, Munro 4-0-19-0, Henry 4-0-9-0, Collins 3-1-14-0, Dow 2-0-6-1, Sydes 3-1-6-1, Jacobsen 3-0-9-4, Korner 2-0-3-0, Coates 2-2-0-0
The Waves
R Korner7
F Hallett15
T Coates19
L Henry9
N Jacobsen13
TR Collins11
Total:3/93
Bowling: Collin 3-0-11-0, SK Millett 3-0-11-0, SA Millett 2-0-9-1, Kirchner 2-0-11-0, Slater 2.2-0-28-0, Wilson 1-0-5-0, Mathiesen 1-0-13-1
Rum City Foods under-12B
Norths White v YMCA/The Waves Blue
Norths White
No batting details provided
Total:6/166
Bowling: Dorgan 4-0-34-1, Juster 4-0-33-0, Heath 2-0-11-1, L Hensel 4-0-28-0, N Hensel 2-0-10-2, Young 4-0-37-2
YMCA/The Waves Blue
J Young29
N Hensel29
L Hensel18
S Juster11
K Heath15
T Dorgan11
Total:3/153
No bowling details provided
No details provided between Norths Maroon and The Waves Gold
Past Highs had the bye
Rum City Foods under-14
Semi-final matches
Past Highs/Isis v Brothers Everests
Brothers Everests
A Rehbein1
OR Mathiesen6
TC Lamond39
O Boge30
JT Rea11
N Clarke0
H Szegfu12
RG Thomas4
Total:5/144
Bowling: Santacaterina 6-0-25-2, Rehbein 6-0-16-3, De Martin 6-0-25-0, McMahon 6-0-27-0, Johnson 2-0-21-0, Hetherington 1-0-12-0, Findlay 1-0-4-0, Baldry 0.5-0-8-0
Past Highs/Isis
N Findlay6
J Santacaterina35
JD Rehbein7
J McMahon6
C Johnson10
B Hetherington8
H Baldry1
O Baldwin0
J DeMartin0
J Sim3
R Santacaterina14
Total:118
Bowling: Lamond 6-0-22-2, Rae 6-0-19-3, Mathiesen 5-1-27-1, Clarke 5-0-26-0, Szegfu 4-1-9-0, Boge 4-0-12-3
Norths v The Waves
The Waves
S Stuchbery5
T Ash4
K Pope56
L Hamilton3
B Catasti4
L Woodward9
B Coates10
T Chadwick9
B Trebbin0
G Trebbin4
H Munro0
S Kumar2
Total: 121
Bowling: Felstead 5-0-3-1, Klowss 5-0-22-2, Coleman 3-0-13-2, Parker 3-0-11-0, Richters 3-0-18-0, Canino 3-0-14-1, Gunning 1-0-11-0, Wilson 2-0-21-0, Cheshire 1.3 0 2 5 1 0
Norths
R Coleman1
M Parker21
P Hansen0
RN Cheshire1
Z Richters8
D Felstead6
B Canino25
NM Klowss8
N Gunning6
K Wilson0
D Rose1
Total:95
Bowling: Hamilton 5-0-13-0, Kumar 3-0-9-3, Woodward 3-0-14-1, Stuchbery 6-0-17-1, Catasti 3-1-8-0, Chadwick 1-0-8-0, Coates 3-1-8-1, Ash 3-1-13-4
Rum City Foods under-16
Semi-final matches
YMCA v The Waves
YMCA
B Flor24
D Heycox17
J Gray17
K Pollitt1
T Price8
NJ Cavanagh8
SD Cavanagh10
R Dempsey1
J Grigg1
Z Faint0
J Tominich1
D Cavanagh0
Total:104
No bowling details
The Waves
No batting details
Total:100
Bowling: Pollitt 6-1-20-1, Grigg 6-0-16-3, Heycox 6-1-16-2, Flor 6-0-24-3, Gray 1-0-4-0, Cavanagh 4-0-16-1 16 0 1
Brothers Rangers v Maryborough
Maryborough
C Copas1
B Kingston1
Total:0/4
No bowling details
Brothers did not bat as match was abandoned after four deliveries due to unsafe conditions from the rain.
Brothers progressed to the final as the highest team on the ladder at the end of the regular season.