Finals race heats up in Rum City Foods Intra Cup

Hard hitting Dale Steele goes for the big one for Past High.

CRICKET: There must be something about The Waves that gets the best out of Past Highs.

The side for the second time this season defeated last year’s premiers in all competitions, by 75 runs at Salter Oval on Saturday.

Past Highs made 212 before bowling out The Waves for 137.

Dale Steele made 54 with some late hitting before taking two wickets with the ball.

He was joined by Lennon Childs with 67 runs. Arthur Richardson took four wickets.

“We fought back well from the start to potentially hold them to a lowish total,” The Waves captain Luke Owen said.

“But Dale Steele was the difference.”

The Waves struggled when they batted, losing four quick wickets and never recovered.

“The top order isn’t getting the job done,” Owen said.

“We’ll continue to work hard on it. But Past Highs were too good for us.”

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said the team played well in his absence.

“We like the occasion and have been lucky enough this year to have beaten them both times,” he said.

“Every win is vital for us and we are learning what it takes to win games and I believe we are the team to look for coming into finals.”

Past Highs will now play Norths who maintained their spot inside the top four with a win over Hervey Bay.

Norths made 277 with Nathan Van Eekeren making 64 before he took five wickets with the ball to restrict Hervey Bay to 128.

“It was good to get back in the winners’ circle,” Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said.

“Nathan pretty much won it for us and showed just how good he is for us.”

In other results, Brothers defeated Maryborough by five wickets to remain unbeaten. Brothers face Hervey Bay this week on the Fraser Coast with The Waves facing Maryborough.