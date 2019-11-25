FINALS ONE STEP AWAY: Norths beat Past Highs

Norths’ Louis Myers-Macdonnell sends the ball all over the park against Past Highs.

CRICKET: The year-long wait to play finals could be over soon for Norths.

The side inched one step closer to the Rum City Foods Intra Cup finals after beating Past Highs by 43 runs on Saturday at Salter Oval.

Norths batted first and did what they did the week before, posting a total of more than 250 runs.

The side made 251 as Louis Myers-Macdonnell made 66 and was joined by Shaun Rose who made 63 as an opener.

The top five players for the side, all made more than 25.

Past Highs in reply looked on target to make the runs with Lennon Childs (26) and Gavin Scott (31) making runs at the top.

The side was 2/120 at one stage as captain Arden Lankowski (48) started to get Past Highs on top.

But when he fell, the side lost 5/25 to be all out for 208.

“It was good to win,” Sommerfeld said.

“But we did make it hard for ourselves.”

Sommerfeld said fielding for both sides was poor and conceded his side was lucky to get away with it.

“We had a couple of dropped chances,” he said.

“One of them was Arden and you can’t do that against that type of player.

“We were lucky to get another chance to get him out.”

Sommerfeld conceded the opposition didn’t do much better.

“I got dropped about seven chances,” he said.

“Some of our others got dropped a couple of times, so we got a bit lucky through their fielding mishaps.”

Norths are now more than a game clear of fifth and are now third with a couple of rounds to go.

But it is the least of the concerns for Sommerfeld.

“For us we just want to keep building,” he said.

“We’ve got two rounds to go, so we’ll worry about that when it happens.”

The focus is on this week against Maryborough.

“Nathan (van Eekeren) will be away with rep duty, but we’ll have Bruce Worthington back from Queensland over-50s veterans duty.”

The side will travel to the Fraser Coast for the final time this season next week, playing Maryborough at 11am.

Past Highs will now need to beat Hervey Bay this week to ensure they play in the finals.

A loss would force the Bundy side to beat Maryborough United and rely on other results, to potentially make it.

The NewsMail contacted the club for comment about the game but none was received before deadline.

The side will face Hervey Bay at Salter Oval at 11am next Saturday.