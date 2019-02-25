FINALS IN GRASP: Past Highs claim last spot in finals

REACHING: Past Highs keeper, Keegan Lankowski, dives to stop a wayward return as Norths batsmen Andrew McKay tries to get in safely.

CRICKET: Past Highs president Greg Brady can't believe the transformation the division 1 side has undergone this season.

The side claimed the last spot in the Bundaberg Cricket Association division 1 finals by beating Norths on Saturday to finish third on the ladder.

Past Highs, bowling first, restricted Norths to 161 with Arden Lankowski taking three wickets and Luke Gerry taking two.

Norths' batsmen got starts but none could get more than 40 with Damian Turner top scoring on 38.

The two-time defending premiers were made to pay with Past Highs reaching their target with 12 overs to go.

Lankowski made 91 with Gavin Scott racking up 60.

The win puts Past Highs in the finals for the first time in more than a decade.

The side can now chase its first title in the top competition since it claimed the premiership in 1994-95.

"We've come a long way this season,” Brady said.

"And I think we can now win and go all the way.

"I thought before the weekend that whoever finished third could be in the box seat to win the premiership.”

Brady's confidence is a long way from the despairing position he was in at the start of the season.

The division 1 side started with just two players, Brady and Lennon Childs, and at times during the start of the year they struggled to put 11 players on the field.

Then some new recruits, including the Lankowski brothers, Arden and Keegan, arrived, which put the team in the position it is now.

The side has won three of its past four matches.

"I don't think we give it as much credit as we should,” Brady said.

"I'm stoked we've got the players we got and we have some very good blokes leading the way.

"We've got a good mixed side with youth and experience.”

Brady said the Lankowski boys had fitted in well with Arden getting into the form that would scare teams in the finals.

The side will face The Waves in the preliminary final in two weeks.

The Waves went down to Brothers in the final round to finish second on the ladder.

Brothers made 176 batting first before restricting The Waves to 140 in their run chase.

The Brethren claimed their first minor premiership in division 1 since the 2014-15 season.

The Waves will face Past Highs in the first week of the finals on March 9 at 12.30pm at Salter Oval.