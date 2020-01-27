Finals in Falcons sight

The Waves player Semi Rakalavo passes the ball against the Bundaberg Pythons on Saturday night at Brothers Sports Complex.

UNION: The Waves Falcons interim coach Jeff Messitt admits just being competitive and playing in an enjoyable team is all that matters at the moment.

Making finals in the Spring Cup would be a nice bonus.

The side inched one closer to making the finals for the first time in more than a decade with a 25-17 win over the Bundaberg Pythons on Saturday.

The Falcons came back from a 10-0 deficit early to score five of the last six tries of the contest to win.

“Credit to the Pythons, they committed to the end but struggled with players in the end,” Messitt said.

“They put us on the back foot early.

“But we just focused on the pick and drive and then exploited the width.”

The equation for The Waves is simple now.

If the side beats the Turtles Brothers next week, it is in.

But Messitt said while finals would be fantastic, the club is proud of just having a team in this position.

For the first time in years it has defeated the grand finalists from last year.

“We have a magnificent bunch of rugby guys that are just enjoying rugby,” Messitt said.

“We’ve now got a rugby family and a team that can train.

“Full credit goes to The Waves Sports Club for putting faith in us.”

The NewsMail contacted Bundaberg Pythons coach Danny Moran for comment but he didn’t respond before deadline.

The side has the bye this week with Turtles to face the Falcons this Saturday at 5.30pm in what will be a qualifying final.