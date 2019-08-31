Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL ball
AFL ball Aidan Cureton
AFL

Finals game schedule - times for today's Wide Bay AFL games

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
31st Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: The Wide Bay AFL season comes to an end today, with the playing of five grand finals at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard believes the day will provide quality AFL across all matches.

"All five matches will be close and it is shaping up as a great day for AFL,” he said.

Stothard congratulated all teams on successful seasons and for making the grand finals.

GRAND FINALS

9am: Under-12 - Hervey Bay Bombers v Across the Waves Eagles

10.45am: Under 14 - Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power

12.30pm: Under 16 Hervey Bay Bombers v Across the Waves Eagles

2.45 pm: Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power

5pm: Bay Power v Hervey Bay Bombers

across the waves bay power fc sport grand final day hervey bay bombers local sport wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ‘My son’s life needs to matter’: Victim’s mum speaks out

    premium_icon ‘My son’s life needs to matter’: Victim’s mum speaks out

    News The mother of one of six fishermen who died in the FV Dianne tragedy nearly two years ago has questioned this bureaucratic delay in saving lives.

    Living the dream in QLD

    premium_icon Living the dream in QLD

    Property THIS modern Queenslander incorporates the beauty of country charm and character.

    #hometoBilo tops Twitter trends

    premium_icon #hometoBilo tops Twitter trends

    News Plight of a Sri Lankan family has captured the hearts and minds

    The photo that secured Burnett photographer a Nat Geo prize

    premium_icon The photo that secured Burnett photographer a Nat Geo prize

    Environment Melissa Christi shares a gallery of some of her best nature shots.