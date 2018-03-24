Finals football at a minimum for Pies

STILL AROUND: Eastern Suburbs Justyn Porter will be one of the players the clubs relies on this year to make the finals in the BRL.

STILL AROUND: Eastern Suburbs Justyn Porter will be one of the players the clubs relies on this year to make the finals in the BRL. Paul Donaldson BUN020717BRL8

LEAGUE: Eastern Suburbs coach Mick O'Sullivan says he hopes to deliver what he promised to the club.

The coach will take the reins of the Pies for the first time today when they face the Wallaroos in A-Grade in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

O'Sullivan comes to the Pies after coaching the Northern Force and Avondale in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

And he is aiming high as he embarks on his first year in the BRL.

"We have expectations, we don't want anything less than a top-four finish,” he said.

"When I spoke with Easts that was the expectation and that is our goal.”

O'Sullivan said the side had been recruiting as well to make sure it happened.

The club has signed Avondale players Craig Bek, Leigh Eade, Matt Ross and Sam Kuhnel who were all part of the premiership winning side last year.

Club stalwarts Ross Larsen and Justyn Porter have also stayed.

"The numbers started off slow but we've got a good squad,” O'Sullivan said.

"We've also got youngsters that have been training the house down and we are keen to give them a shot.”

The Easts youngsters will get their first hit out against last year's finalists.

"They are one of the benchmark teams, it will be a good test for us,” O'Sullivan said.

"It will show us where we are and what we need to do for the rest of the season to get to our goal.”

The sides will play at 3.15pm today at Salter Oval.