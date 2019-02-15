FINALS CHARGE: Turtles and Barbarians to face

FIRED UP: Kristian Colasimone will be a key player for the Turtles.

RUGBY UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians believe they have what it takes to finally beat the Brothers Turtles in a Spring Cup final.

The Barbarians face Turtles in the semis tonight with the winner to play the Bundaberg Pythons in the grand final next week.

But the Barbarians' record against Turtles in finals doesn't make for good reading.

The Barbarians have lost the past eight times they have played the eight-time defending premiers in a finals match.

They lost in grand finals from 2011 to 2014 with their most recent four losses coming in the semis.

Barbarians president Adam Hides said the club has changed significantly this year and was confident of turning the tables.

Hides said the structure of the side, which includes players who have won grand finals in other sports, had the ability and attitude to win.

"I think it is going in with a positive attitude, it's just the attitude of knocking them off (winning),” Hides said.

"The boys have played in finals before and grand finals.

"This is the game of the year so far, I think the boys should be right.”

But Hides conceded getting a good start would be vital.

The past three regular-season games between the two sides have produced a draw, a Barbarians win and a Turtles win.

The results dependent upon momentum swings.

Hides said the start would be critical, especially in a finals environment.

"It comes down to being switched on,” he said.

"Hopefully the forwards will do their job and the backs can do it as well.”

Turtles coach Luke McCloskey agreed with Hides about the need for a good start.

McCloskey admitted his players would need to produce an improved performance this weekend if they are to advance, having shown signs during the regular season of coming back to the field.

"For us the big thing, week in, week out, has been our consistency is not as good as what it has been,” McCloskey said.

"Playing a full 80 minutes is imperative otherwise we will be eliminated.

"We need to get out of the blocks early and make sure the foot is never off the throat, in a good way.”

McCloskey said the Turtles are determined to maintain their dominance of the competition and win a ninth straight title.

"It's not about sharing the competition around from our end,” he said. "Our blokes still have the same feeling every week we win and still get the satisfaction out of it.”

The game starts at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground with spectators getting in for a gold coin donation.