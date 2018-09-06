Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smarter Shopping

Finally, a wine advent calendar you can get in Australia

by Lucy Bortolazzo, Kidspot
6th Sep 2018 8:27 AM

WINE advent calendars have long been the talk of the town when the carols start playing and fairy lights are hung.

But until now they have been elusive to Australians with supermarket chains like Aldi only selling the calendars in their UK franchises.

But thanks to Australian wine company De Bortoli which has been producing Australian wine - and a mean Shiraz - for 90 years, we're set to suffer no longer.

De Bortoli has announced that they'll be creating a wine advent calendar, with 24 piccolos of wine to enjoy in the lead-up, and throughout, the festive season.


Each day in December you can pop the cork on another surprise bottle from the popular De Bortoli Windy Peak, Emeri and Down the Lane ranges as well as a new rosé variety.

Grab a box for yourself at the De Bortoli online shop or at one of the company's cellar doors in the Yarra Valley, Hunter Valley and Riverina.

You can also register now on the De Bortoli website for the chance to pre-order a calendar next week before it goes on sale to the public in late September.

A calendar of your own will cost you $129, but if you want one don't wait. It's a limited edition run and if they sell out you'll be stuck making your own version again this Christmas.

australia christmas de bortoli editors picks gifts wine advent calendar xmas
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Backflip on pension age increase gets thumbs up in Bundy

    premium_icon Backflip on pension age increase gets thumbs up in Bundy

    Politics IT'S more than 40 years away for Bundaberg's Lillie Hall, but that didn't stop her smiling after hearing of the decision to not increase the pension age.

    Asbestos removal at Bundy Rum riverbank project under way

    premium_icon Asbestos removal at Bundy Rum riverbank project under way

    Environment Removal of asbestos from Bundy Rum project site under way

    Fifty ladies fundraise for farmers

    premium_icon Fifty ladies fundraise for farmers

    News 'We've now collected $1450 and also decided to do a food drive'

    • 6th Sep 2018 8:39 AM

    Local Partners