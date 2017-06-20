24°
FINALLY! How you can get Ikea in Bundy... from tomorrow!

Crystal Jones
20th Jun 2017

BUNDABERG shoppers have long been calling for access to Ikea goods in the city, but until now have had to travel to other areas to shop or buy the homewares giant's products. 

In April, news arrived that Gladstone would have a warehouse allowing people to buy Ikea products online and collect them locally. 

But it was still a little far for many locals who called for a store or depot in Bundy via the NewsMail's Facebook page.

Amy Roberts said she would love to get Ikea products in the Rum City. 

"Ikea would do very great in Bundaberg," she said.

"Most of the population in Bundaberg love Ikea, yes please."

Codie Samuels agreed and said anything that could bring jobs would be welcome. 

"Ikea would be awesome for Bundy," Jody Griffiths said. 

Sharon Graham said she'd be happy with a depot in Bundaberg. 

Well, that time has come. 

No longer do shoppers in Bundaberg need to make the eight-hour round trip to the North Lakes store or drive two hours to the Gladstone depot.

From tomorrow, Bundaberg shoppers can purchase Ikea goodies online and pick them up from Bundaberg. 

The city joins a list of towns who already have depots - Hervey Bay, Gympie, Prosperpine and Emerald.

Customers can now simply browse the Ikea website, add products to their shopping list and checkout.

Pick-up of products can then be made from a collection point.

"We have made Ikea accessible to nearly 400,000 more people through our online shopping service with five new collection points in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Proserpine and Emerald," Ikea Australia Multichannel manager Michael Donath.

"Customers in Bundaberg can now shop the full Ikea range online, with over 9000 products, there is plenty to choose from.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our stores you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right through to an entire kitchen."

The new online service from Ikea will allow for peace of mind with secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

How to shop

  • Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au
  • Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options
  • Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase
  • The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order

 

Collection point locations

  • Bundaberg: 35-37 Production Street, Bundaberg, 4670
  • Hervey Bay: 2-4 Averial Close, Dundowran, 4655
  • Gympie: 9 Wadell Road, Gympie, 4570
  • Prosperine: 9 Horsford Place, Proserpine, 4800
  • Emerald: 28 Industrial Drive, Emerald, 4720
Topics:  business ikea retail shopping

