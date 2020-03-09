Finalists start on right foot

The Waves’ Myles Jacobsen kicks the ball despite the pressure from United Park Eagle Chris McKenzie. Jacobsen later scored the winning goal.

The Waves’ Myles Jacobsen kicks the ball despite the pressure from United Park Eagle Chris McKenzie. Jacobsen later scored the winning goal.

FOOTBALL:The first round doesn’t make a season but The Waves coach John Brillante was happy with what he saw.

The Waves made it two wins in the space of four days with a 2-1 win over the United Park Eagles in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The team on Wednesday defeated Bargara 7-0 in the Triple M Division 1 Cup.

This time The Waves were made to fight for the win, scoring a penalty through Myles Jacobsen in the second half to get the win after scores were level during the second half.

It followed a wonder strike in the first half by Jack Brillante to give the side the lead.

“It was one of the greatest goals I’ve seen in a long time,” John Brillante said.

“It’s been a great start, first round, first win.”

Brillante admitted at times the game was tough for the side as the Eagles took control in the second half and equalised through a free kick.

But the side was able to hold up themselves and counterpunch their way to victory.

“If the game was a draw it would have been a fair indication despite us having more opportunities,” Brillante said.

“But I very pleased with getting a winner.

”We had a few guys missing and the midfield had two under-16 and an under-18.”

Brillante said the expectation was a top two finish for the side this season and the result would go towards securing that spot.

The side will now prepare for the Granville Tigers next Saturday with the United Park Eagles taking on Sunbury in Maryborough.

The NewsMail tried to contact UPE coach Scott Bretag for comment but he was unavailable for comment.

In the other match in round one, Bingera defeated Sunbury 4-1 as the premiers started its defence in style at Martens Oval with a win.

Bingera is the only side to win every game in round one since the WBPL started in 2016 when the competition changed its name from the 3 Cities League.

The side will now face Doon Villa this week in Maryborough.