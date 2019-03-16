Final week of trials to be held ahead of start

QUICK: Nathan McGill gets away from Martin Green.

QUICK: Nathan McGill gets away from Martin Green. Brian Cassidy

HOCKEY: All Bundaberg Hockey Association teams will have one more week to test skills and combinations before the real stuff starts.

The season started last week with division 1 and division 2 for both women and men and juniors playing at Hinkler Park.

Scores were recorded but no results counted towards points in each division championship.

For the men's division 1 All Blacks team, the no points on offer might have been a blessing.

The defending champions lost to The Waves Cities 4-2 in their opening game of the season.

The side will now head straight into the season, on March 23, with the All Blacks having the bye this weekend.

Arrows Athletics, the other team in the top tier in men, will face The Waves Cities at 6.45pm today.

In the women's division 1 competition, The Waves Cities defeated Arrows Athletics 3-1 as the defending premiers started the season in style.

The side will now play All Blacks this week after the team defeated Raiders 5-2 in the other division 1 match.

The sides play at 3.55pm today with Arrows Athletics to face Raiders in the other game at 5.20pm.

In women's division 2, The Waves Cities will take on All Blacks at 2.30pm with Arrows Athletics and Rovers taking on each other at the same time.

Raiders have the bye this week after losing to The Waves Cities 5-1 in last week's results with All Blacks drawing 0-0 with Arrows Athletics.

In the men's division 2, Arrows Athletic takes on Rovers at 3.55pm with The Waves Cities to take on All Blacks at 2.30pm.

Arrows Athletics and All Blacks won last week over The Waves and Rovers.