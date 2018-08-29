Menu
Brothers Katie-Jay Illingworth will be playing tonight. Mike Knott BUN090618NETBALL10
Sport

Final spot to be decided in Bundaberg netball

Shane Jones
by
29th Aug 2018 10:30 AM
NETBALL: Brothers Lightning will have one last chance to make the Bundaberg Netball Association division one grand final later tonight.

The side takes on The Waves Blue after losing by one goal to The Waves Gold in the preliminary final last Wednesday.

Brothers is looking to make its second straight grand final after losing to Alloway in last year's decider.

The Waves Blue will be looking to make its first grand final.

The side for years has been a development side to nurture players to play for The Waves Gold in future years.

This season the Blue team has excelled, winning 13 out of the 16 games it has played.

The game is expected to be close with Brothers winning the two contests this season by seven and one goal respectively.

The game starts at 6.15pm at the Bundaberg Super Park.

