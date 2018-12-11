FINAL PUSH LEADS TO WIN: Matt Otto gains success in Cairns

Bundaberg's Matt Otto won two gold and one bronze at the recent all school sport nationals in athletics in Cairns.

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Matt Otto says what he is about to do in the next few months will hopefully lead to faster times in the future.

The 17-year-old finished his year of racing at the all-school national titles in Cairns last weekend, coming back to the Rum City with three medals.

He finished third in the 100m in under-18 individual race before winning gold in the 4x100 relay and the swedish relay for Queensland.

For the Shalom College student it was an improvement on his last performance at the national school sport titles after winning one bronze in 2016.

He missed last year's event.

Otto ran a 10.92 second race in the final, which was behind his personal best but good enough to podium.

"Going into the final I placed fifth overall time wise,” he said.

"The conditions didn't allow anyone to be that quick, so I was just relieved to medal.”

Otto admitted his expectation was to medal after his performances this year.

This included bronze at the national championship earlier this year and gaining two gold and one silver for Australia at the Oceania Games in May.

But those performances and the long year, which has lasted for almost 10 months, have left him fatigued.

The sprinter said he had injury niggles including Achilles and tendon problems leading into the event.

But he persisted.

"It's been a really long season and I've consistently medalled in everything that I've done,” he said.

Now the time has come for a rest with Otto to spend the next six months away from the competitive arena.

"First half of the year I'll be focusing on school then get back into training for 2020,” he said.

"The 2020 under-20 world championships is the goal.

Otto thanked Nathan Sibbel and Nathan Cook for training with him to the success and the Rob Hooper for coaching him.

He wasn't the only Bundy athlete to compete, with seven others joining him.

Leading the charge was Hendre Kirchner, who won gold in the under-16 javelin with his brother Jano finishing third in under-14s.

Samantha Schmidt joined Hendre as a winner, finishing first in the U18 para women's discus with Jessie Venner winning bronze in the 800m under-18 para event.

Finally, Kharla Hills finished in 13th in the U16 triple jump with Tarn Zoto finishing in sixth in the U18 400m hurdles.