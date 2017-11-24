Final NewsMail poll result has One Nation in second place

Voters will have follow the new compulsory preferential voting system at the upcoming Queensland state election.

THE NewsMail's state election poll has wrapped up after attracting 1752 votes.

The final results of the non-scientific poll reveal Labor's Leanne Donaldson as the favourite on 34 per cent with more than 600 of the votes.

One Nation's Jane Truscott wasn't far behind - she scored 510 votes and 29 per cent of the vote.

The LNP's David Batt took 18 per cent of the NewsMail's vote.

Independent Ric Glass took 133 votes, with the Greens' candidate Marianne Buchanan picking up 146.

Independents Alan Corbett and Richard Smith only picked up a small handful of votes, with just five voting for Mr Smith.