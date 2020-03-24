Menu
The brief council meeting of the Bundaberg Regional Council was held in the formal chamber due to the coronavirus last week.
News

Final meeting of council term

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

THE last Bundaberg Regional Council meeting for the term will be held today – four days before the election.

The council agenda outlines the briefing of the monthly financial summary, as well as the renewal of a lease to the State of Queensland, which was in the confidential section.

In last week’s briefing meeting, chief executive Stephen Johnston said it was still uncertain how coronavirus would affect the council’s $500,000 surplus.

Council finance spokesman Steve Cooper said he did not want to comment about the council meeting at this stage, but noted that the council was in caretaker mode.

