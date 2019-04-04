Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meeting will be held on dying with dignity.
A meeting will be held on dying with dignity. Cathy Adams
Whats On

Final meeting for Dying with Dignity group

4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU want to voice your opinion about voluntary assisted dying inquiry but need a bit of help, tomorrow is your chance.

The Queensland Parliamentary Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee is seeking your views on aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

Dying With Dignity Queensland Wide Bay is holding an information and submissions writing session tomorrow in the lead up to the April 15 when submissions are due. The session will be held from 10.30am at Take The Plunge Coffee Shop and is aimed at helping people with their submission.

This Friday's event will be the local organisation's final meeting before the submissions due date.

For more information on the inquiry, head to https://bit.ly/2DPhsDI or visit the Dying With Dignity Queensland Facebook page or www.dwdq.org.au.

Take the Plunge Coffee Shop is at 7 Quinn St

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bauzite mine to bring 200-plus jobs to region

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bauzite mine to bring 200-plus jobs to region

    News AFTER almost a decade of planning the stars are finally aligning for Bundaberg's closest mine.

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

    premium_icon 56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

    News Gateway Marina opens allocations in time for Christmas

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    No increase for job seekers as Bundy ranks third for dole

    premium_icon No increase for job seekers as Bundy ranks third for dole

    Politics Newstart won't be increased

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

    premium_icon DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

    Opinion Important steps needed for change

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM