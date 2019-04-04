Final meeting for Dying with Dignity group

A meeting will be held on dying with dignity.

A meeting will be held on dying with dignity. Cathy Adams

IF YOU want to voice your opinion about voluntary assisted dying inquiry but need a bit of help, tomorrow is your chance.

The Queensland Parliamentary Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee is seeking your views on aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

Dying With Dignity Queensland Wide Bay is holding an information and submissions writing session tomorrow in the lead up to the April 15 when submissions are due. The session will be held from 10.30am at Take The Plunge Coffee Shop and is aimed at helping people with their submission.

This Friday's event will be the local organisation's final meeting before the submissions due date.

For more information on the inquiry, head to https://bit.ly/2DPhsDI or visit the Dying With Dignity Queensland Facebook page or www.dwdq.org.au.

Take the Plunge Coffee Shop is at 7 Quinn St