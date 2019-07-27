Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mike Daniell was killed in a diving accident on Saturday.
Mike Daniell was killed in a diving accident on Saturday.
Community

'Final goodbyes': Dozens to honour spearfisher in paddle out

26th Jul 2019 2:37 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 4:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of people will come together for a paddle out for Mike Daniell on Saturday morning to say their "final goodbyes".

The 27-year-old was spearfishing off the Sunshine Coast last weekend when he failed to surface.

It's understood Mike was wearing a weight belt when he jumped off a tinnie minutes before his friend was due to join him for a dive.

 

Mike is being remembered as a man who touched everyone's lives.
Mike is being remembered as a man who touched everyone's lives.

Loved ones raised the alarm when they noticed him missing. Emergency services, experienced free-divers, several lifeguards and a Christian surf group scoured the water for several hours.

But by about 1pm, his body was found 20m deep on the ocean floor.

The respected builder, keen surfer and much-loved member of the church community known for his charity work is being remembered as a man whose life brought hope to others.

Those close to Mike said he had touched countless lives through his church involvement, his business Belong Constructions, as a mentor for young men and as a son, brother and friend.

 

More than 80 people will come together for a paddle out to remember the 27-year-old.
More than 80 people will come together for a paddle out to remember the 27-year-old.

More than 80 people are expected to join the paddle out at Mudjimba Beach to honour Mike's "love he had for the ocean".

The group will meet at 8am.

More Stories

Show More
mike daniell mudjimba beach paddle out spearfishing tribute
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Heartbroken family's fundraiser after flu claims local

    premium_icon Heartbroken family's fundraiser after flu claims local

    News A GOFUNDME page has been set up for to help a family with the funeral costs of a young Childers man who died.

    • 27th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    First-time meth user goes 'berserk', traumatises woman

    premium_icon First-time meth user goes 'berserk', traumatises woman

    Crime A woman 'feared for her life' after Foster smashed her car window

    • 27th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    AgForce concerned farmers are still being targeted by maps

    premium_icon AgForce concerned farmers are still being targeted by maps

    Rural AgForce still concerned over controversial trigger maps

    • 27th Jul 2019 5:00 AM