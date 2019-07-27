'Final goodbyes': Dozens to honour spearfisher in paddle out
DOZENS of people will come together for a paddle out for Mike Daniell on Saturday morning to say their "final goodbyes".
The 27-year-old was spearfishing off the Sunshine Coast last weekend when he failed to surface.
It's understood Mike was wearing a weight belt when he jumped off a tinnie minutes before his friend was due to join him for a dive.
Loved ones raised the alarm when they noticed him missing. Emergency services, experienced free-divers, several lifeguards and a Christian surf group scoured the water for several hours.
But by about 1pm, his body was found 20m deep on the ocean floor.
The respected builder, keen surfer and much-loved member of the church community known for his charity work is being remembered as a man whose life brought hope to others.
Those close to Mike said he had touched countless lives through his church involvement, his business Belong Constructions, as a mentor for young men and as a son, brother and friend.
More than 80 people are expected to join the paddle out at Mudjimba Beach to honour Mike's "love he had for the ocean".
The group will meet at 8am.