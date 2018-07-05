Final goodbye for 'our sunshine', Indie Rose Armstrong

Family and friends are seen carrying the coffin of Indie Armstrong at her funeral at the Gregson and Weight funeral chapel at Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Six-year-old Indie Armstrong was killed when she was hit by a car driven by a 86-year-old woman in a Nambour shopping centre carpark on June 17. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

DRESSED in the colours of the rainbow, family and friends turned out to celebrate the life of little Indie Rose Armstrong in Buderim this morning.

The six-year-old was tragically killed when a car driven by an elderly driver struck her at a Nambour shopping centre carpark on June 17.

Today, her funeral was attended by hundreds of mourners, including a paramedic first on the scene at the incident and shopping centre employees who wished to pay their respects.

"All of you are gathered here today because one little girl has touched your lives. It's an incredibly powerful thing, isn't it?" said funeral officiator Rod Schafferius.

Indie leaves behind her older sister Lily, little brother Sunny and mother and father, Jason and Emily Armstrong.

Mr Schafferius had these words to say on behalf of Indie's parents;

"You came in to the world so peacefully and you made our family complete," they said.

"You were crazy, fun and had the biggest heart. You were a beautiful and caring friend and a loving sister that always looked out for Sunny and Lily."

They said Indie had a unique sense of style and loved spending her time outdoors.

"You loved swimming in the ocean, catching crabs, jumping in waves, swinging upside down in the frangipani tree and riding your bike around like crazy," they said.

"Your enthusiasm for life was infectious."

The Armstrongs remembered Indie as a free spirit, who was "never in a hurry".

"You always made us run late because you couldn't find your shoes. I can still hear Lily saying 'Oh Indie' when you'd get to the car and you'd forgotten your things."

As the song You are My Sunshine played, classmates brought up flowers and gifts as a tribute to their little friend.

"Your friends meant everything to you. You little notes telling them that you love them to the moon and back will be treasured forever."

Family and friends are seen at the funeral for Indie Armstrong. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England DARREN ENGLAND

"You will be forever missed. You were our everything. I will miss your morning cuddles, your crazy stories and the spark you brought to our family.

"You will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts."