FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

HEARTFELT FAREWELL: The coffins of crash victims Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and two-year-old Zaidok McLeod. Alistair Brightman

FOUR tiny white coffins adorned with flowers and a photo of each of the children whose lives were cut short on a country highway.

The saddest of scenes greeted mourners at the Hervey Bay Crematorium yesterday but friends and family of the McLeod children were determined to share memories of the happiest of times.

Six-year-old Aaleyn, five-year-old Matilda, four-year-old Wyatt and two-year-old Zaidok were remembered in a heartfelt service lead by Bayside Christian Church pastor Peter Ford.

United by grief, family and community members were joined by staff and teachers from Kawungan State School and Burrum Kids-R-Us Childcare Centre to share memories and tributes.

The children's grandfather Max placed a hand over his heart as he spoke.

"You will always live on, you will live on in here," he said.

"I miss you every day and I am thankful for the joy and happiness I got to experience in my time with you."

Mark Jones, principal of Kawungan State School where Aaleyn and Matilda both attended, described how beautiful and caring the girls were.

Mr Jones spoke of the girls classmates releasing balloons with messages for them as a sign of respect.

A childcare worker Zoey, who had looked after Wyatt and Zaidok, said she would miss the tell-tale dolphin noises the boys had loved to make.

"Keep flying high," she said in her parting words.

James McLeod, father of the four children, exiting the chapel to a gaurd of honour by childcare workers. Alistair Brightman

The four children and their mother Charmaine Harris-McLeod died after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Kingaroy.

Pastor Ross Davie, senior pastor at Bayside, offered words of comfort to help mourners find peace.

He urged the community to not let their unanswered questions about the children's deaths consume them.

Attendees of the funeral were asked to put a thumb print on a painting to make up the leaves of a tree. Alistair Brightman

Images of the children were shown in a slide show to Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's rendition of Somewhere over the Rainbow and Let it Go from Disney's Frozen.

Family members walked out to blow bubbles in honour of the small crash victims through a guard of honour by the childcare staff.

Funeral attendees blowing bubbles in honour of the McLeod children. Alistair Brightman

The order of service, decorated in sky blue, read: "There are no footprints so small that they do not leave an impact on this world. All children are miracles, even the ones who don't stay long."