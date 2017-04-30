Final farewell for lifesavers

The Red and Yellow Memorial Day at Nielson Park Beach Bargara.

TWENTY young red and yellow figures looked over the ocean as they gave their final goodbyes to local lifesavers who died this season.

The Red and Yellow Memorial Day paddle out marked the end of the volunteer surf life saving season.

TAKEN TOO SOON: Thomas Walker: Junior Sportsperson of the Year, last year.

It was an emotional farewell service to honour Bob Holden, John Faircloth and Thomas Walker, who all died this summer.

LIFE MEMBER: Shirley and Bob Holden, Bob was a life member of Elliott Heads Surf Club. Contributed

MUCH LOVED: John Faircloth as feature in the NewsMail's Hall of Fame book. Max Fleet BUN021014JFA1

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club coach Dave Lester said the event was held particularly because of the loss of Thomas.

The 14-year-old was killed in motorbike crash in December.

The Red and Yellow Memorial Day at Nielson Park Beach Bargara. Mike Knott BUN300417MEMORIAL3

Mr Lester said the crowd of young life savers ready to paddle out in honour of their mate showed the impression Thomas left would last a lifetime.

"It was important for us to do this for the young kids and who thought of Tom as family - it gives them a chance to say their final goodbyes,” he said.

Mr Lester said Thomas's smile was contagious and it and his ambitious mindset helped him succeed through his young life.

Club captain Wendy Johnston spoke fondly of all members who had died.

"We're really thankful we can come together and support each other and remember the fallen lifesavers,” Johnston said.

"This season it is really quite relevant as we lost

a really special member...

so that makes it a little harder.

"Being a movement like this we are here for each other and the community.”

Thomas's family was

not able to attend the service, but his father Roly Walker's message was

read out.

"Tom loved lifesaving, making friends and helping the young ones,” the letter read.

"Tom's spirit continues to inspire our young competitors... his mantra was 'go hard and leave nothing in the tank'.”

Mr Lester said Thomas's positive attitude to life had a flow-on effect and would follow all the young nippers through their lives.