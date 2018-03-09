Final discharge for friendly Bundy nurse

AFTER 30 years of service to Friendlies Society Private Hospital, Ann Gahan has hung up the stethoscope for the final time and is looking forward to retired life.

Mrs Gahan, who began nursing at just 16 years of age, started working at the Friendlies in 1987 and has since watched it grow from 34 beds into the 142-bed hospital it is today.

"When I first started we only had one ward, and since then I've seen a surgical ward, a medical ward, an orthopaedic ward, the cath lab, and it just goes on, how much it's expanded from when I first started,” she said.

"It was just a small, tiny hospital with all GPs coming in and no specialists... now we have services that people used to have to travel away for and it's made it so much easier for them.”

Her most rewarding job was in her final role as the discharge planner, helping people and their families transition from hospital to home or care.

"I loved having contact with families to get them services and get them on the road to getting into a nursing home, and when you saw families so happy and it all worked out, that was the most rewarding thing,” she said.

Mrs Gahan said she walked out of the hospital on her last day with watery eyes and a heavy heart, but could not wait to spend more time with friends and family.

"We have three grandchildren here in town so we're hoping to spend a lot more time with them and be able to go to that school concert and be able to do things with them,” she said.

To aspiring nurses, Mrs Gahan has one message: "It's very rewarding, and it's challenging, but in the long run it will help you grow as a person.”

Clinical Operations Manager Jackie Emery began working with Mrs Gahan 30 years ago and said she was an excellent clinician whose dedication, commitment, accountability and skill set strengthened the team.

"She has always come across as very strict and planned, but people have valued that because she is very thorough... so as a patient or as a doctor, that's the type of colleague you really value,” Ms Emery said.

"We will very much miss her and part of that is the personality, it's not just the clinical ability, it's all the personality that comes with that, and like anyone that you've worked with or contributed over that period of time, it's definitely not going to be replaced easily.”