FINAL DECISION: Local team's NDRL woes

Gin Gin's Joshua Lammin was going to play for the Hawks.

A LATE last-ditch plea to play has been unsuccessful for Gin Gin to compete in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The NewsMail can reveal the NDRL will officially be a four team competition, minus the Hawks, after a meeting was held between all of the clubs on Wednesday night.

Gin Gin on Tuesday walked away from the competition after failing to gather enough players for the competition.

The side on Wednesday tried one last appeal to the NDRL to play, saying they had up to 18 players ready to play.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said it was rejected by the board after the club failed to provide adequate proof.

"They couldn't substantiate the information,” he said.

"There was no other information, no confirmation of the players playing.

"No real evidence.”

Redfern said it left the competition with no other choice but to leave them out.

He added the focus was now on making sure the club could participate next year.

The club will remain on the NDRL board, but obviously not play.

"We will have them in meetings,” Redfern confirmed.

"Rule changes and other things that happen will still apply to them, we want them involved.”

The NDRL will also allow all players currently signed to Gin Gin to play for another club this season in the competition.

But those players return to Gin Gin to play for them in 2019 once the season finishes.

Gin Gin secretary Dave Helmore said it was disappointing the side won't play but accepted that playing this year was too hard for them.

He also refuted the suggestion the NDRL kicked them out.

"We told them (NDRL) the situation on Sunday and they gave us the liberty until Tuesday to do something,” he said.

"We have to now accept what is happening and move on.”

The immediate focus is on helping the players at the club find another team.

"They still want to play football,” Helmore said.

"We won't stand in their way but all of them have said they would like to come back to help us play the following year.”

The NDRL competition will now start on April 22 in South Kolan with Avondale playing Agnes Water and South Kolan facing Miriam Vale.

The competition will have 12 rounds with each side playing each other three times.

There will also be two bye rounds for the whole competition during the season.

All four sides will also qualify for finals with Agnes Water and Miriam Vale to host the preliminary final and grand final respectively on August 19 and 26.